Vancouver Island wildfire triggers evacuation order, state of local emergency

The Regional District of Nanaimo has declared a state of local emergency and issued an evacuation order for an out-of-control wildfire burning Thursday on central Vancouver Island.

The Wesley Ridge fire was discovered just after midnight on the northeastern shore of Cameron Lake, opposite Highway 4 between the communities of Port Alberni and Parksville.

The fire has burned an area measuring approximately 20 hectares and the blaze is believed to be human caused.

The Nanaimo district issued an order to evacuate the area around the northern edge of Cameron Lake following the recommendations of the B.C. Wildfire Service, saying the fire is “a significant threat to the health, safety and welfare of persons” in the region.

The district says the local RCMP will be enforcing the evacuation order in the area, which includes Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park.

Approximately 40 firefighting resources, including helicopters and airplanes, are dousing the blaze, while provincial wildfire crews are attacking the flames from the ground with assistance from the Coombs and Dashwood fire departments.

“That area has very steep terrain that is difficult for our crews to access,” said Kimberly Kelly, a spokesperson for the Coastal Fire Centre, in a media call Thursday afternoon.

“It is important to note that aviation resources are used to cool and contain fires, while the crews on the ground are really the resources responsible for extinguishing the fire completely,” Kelly said. “So this is a challenging fire for us.”

A statement from the wildfire service said its evacuation order recommendations were “based on ease of access for crews and structural protection equipment, as well as egress for public.”

The Wesley Ridge fire is considered a low to moderately vigorous surface fire with open flames visible and travelling at a moderate rate of speed. “The terrain will give us some challenges in terms of accessibility and safety for our crews,” Kelly added.

The wildfire service is urging travellers on Highway 4 to be mindful of firefighters and aircraft in the area.

“Proceed with caution and stay focused on the road and don’t stop the flow of traffic,” the agency warned in a statement.

The wildfire service defines an out-of-control fire as a wildfire that is “spreading or it is anticipated to spread beyond the current perimeter.”

There are about 70 active wildfires currently burning in B.C., including 21 that started in the last 24 hours.

Fewer than half of the wildfires now burning in the province are considered under control, while one-third are being held and one-quarter are out of control, according to the wildfire service.