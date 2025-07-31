Wildfire near West Kelowna, B.C., prompts ‘tactical evacuation’ of hundreds of properties

The BC Wildfire Service provided this aerial image of the Drought Hill fire on July 30, 2025.

Tactical evacuations are underway in B.C.’s Okanagan due to a fast-moving wildfire that sparked near Peachland Wednesday afternoon, according to local officials.

The Central Okanagan Regional District has activated its Emergency Operations Centre due to the Drought Hill wildfire, and posted a bulletin saying tactical evacuations are underway for roughly 400 properties – with official orders and alerts anticipated “shortly.”

Tactical evacuations are underway for the Drought Hill #BCwildfire between #Peachland & #WestKelowna. #BCHwy97 & #BCHwy97C are closed. Evacuees: Go to Peachland Community Centre (4450 6th St.) or muster at Royal LePage Place (2760 Cameron Ave). More info & map:… https://t.co/ou0djvP9YD — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) July 31, 2025

People who live east of Trepanier Bench Road, south of Highway 97C and north of Highway 97 are impacted, and advised to “prepare to be away from their properties for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents,” the regional district said.

Evacuees can report to the Peachland Community Centre, and those unable to access it are being told to report to a “muster centre” in West Kelowna.

The blaze is burning near the junction of Highway 97 and Highway 97C, the latter better known as the Okanagan Connector. Both highways have been closed, according to DriveBC.

⛔CLOSED - The #BCHwy97C is now closed in both directions between the #BCHwy5A Junction to the #BCHwy97 Junction due to a developing wildfire. @BCGovFireInfo



Traffic will be diverted away from Hwy 97C at Hwy 5A near #AspenGrove just east of #Merritt.#BCHwy97 remains closed… https://t.co/Zqcj2jxRRO — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 30, 2025

The B.C. Wildfire Service lists the blaze as out of control and human-caused, with an estimated size of 12 hectares.

Provincial crews are assisting the local fire department with the response.

The BCWS has deployed 21 firefighters, along with structure protection personnel. They are being supported by multiple additional resources including “land-based airtankers, skimmers, birddogs and three helicopters,” according to the BCWS website.

“Aircraft will be using Okanagan Lake as a water source throughout the afternoon. We are asking the public and recreators to give these critical resources room to work. People using watercraft should move quickly out of the way of skimmers to allow them the space they need to move safely,” the BCWS said in a social media post.

“The fire is currently burning Rank 3 to Rank 4, meaning a moderately vigorous surface fire with a moderate to fast rate of spread.”

The RCMP’s Kelowna Regional Detachment issued a statement saying it was assisting local and provincial firefighters with the response, reiterating the appeal for people in the area to give crews ample room to work.

“Police are asking the public to stay out of the area on the ground and on the lake,” Mounties said.

“Boaters are asked to be aware and not obstruct the aircraft from accessing the lake in their firefighting efforts.”