Wildfire smoke impacting air quality for B.C. Interior, parts of Vancouver Island

Smoke from the Wesley Ridge fire on Vancouver Island is shown in this photo from the BC Wildfire Service.

Parts of B.C. will see “poor air quality and reduced visibility” due to wildfire smoke in the next 24 to 48 hours, the national weather agency said Sunday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada his issued air quality bulletins for regions in the Interior, including the Okanagan, the Fraser Canyon, the Cariboo and the South Thompson. On Vancouver Island, Nanaimo, Parksville, Qualicum Beach and Nanoose Bay are expected to be impacted.

“During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour,” a special weather statement from ECCC said.

“As smoke levels increase, health risks increase.”

People living in or travelling through these areas are being urged to monitor for updates, to limit outdoor activity, and to take preventative action. For people who can stay indoors, that includes using an air purifier and keeping windows and doors closed. For those who have to be outside, wearing an N95 mask is advised.

Those who are particularly vulnerable to the negative effects of poor air quality include pregnant people, infants, young kids, seniors, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

“Check in on others who are in your care or live nearby who may be more likely to be impacted by outdoor air pollution,” the statement from ECCC said.

Wheezing, chest pains and a “severe cough” are signs one should seek medical attention, according to the agency. Less serious symptoms can include irritation of the eyes, nose and throat and headaches.

In the Metro Vancouver reginal district, the air quality outlook is categorized as “medium” with “periodic smoke” possible for the eastern parts of the Fraser Valley.

“Smoke models do not show significant impacts to our region from nearby wildfires, and an air quality warning is not expected,” according to Sunday’s air quality update.

“Staff are watching fire conditions and reviewing air quality monitoring data, as wildfire behaviour and smoke movement can change quickly.”

Sunday’s provincial situation report form the BC Wildfire Service says “unsettled weather” in the forecast for parts of the province brings with it the risk of new wildfire starts, noting there have been 67,000 recorded lightning strikes recorded sine Wednesday.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect Sunday for the Okanagan, Nicola, Similkameen, South Thompson and Boundary regions.