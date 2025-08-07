Funnel clouds, golf ball-sized hail reported in Manitoba: ECCC

Environment and Climate Change Canada said a storm on Wednesday brought funnel clouds to parts of Manitoba.

Several reports of funnel clouds and golf ball-sized hail have been received by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) as a storm made its way through the province Wednesday evening.

Kean Kokolsky, a meteorologist with ECCC, told CTV News that a storm north of Winnipeg tracked to near Dugald, Man., resulting in funnel cloud sightings.

“We can’t confirm any touchdowns at this time,” said Kokolsky.

“An investigation will have to take place into whether there was an actual touchdown or not. And we’ll have to gather some reports from the eyewitnesses and the public to see if there was any.”

Tornado warnings were issued in several municipalities Wednesday, including the RM of Rockwood, RM of St. Andrews, RM of St. Clements, RM of West St. Paul, RM of East St. Paul and the RM of Springfield.

Weather system Dugald Manitoba A weather system in Dugald, Man., on Aug. 6, 2025. (Justine Subchak)

Kokolsky said reports of up to golf ball-sized hail were received in Stonewall, Man.

He said the storm should leave the province this evening and is tracking toward the Ontario border.

“Into the evening here, as they approach the Ontario border, the severe threat should diminish.”

The southeast corner of the province remains under a severe thunderstorm warning, while many areas in the province, including Winnipeg, are under a severe thunderstorm watch.