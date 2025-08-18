Cool breeze washes over Toronto but heat to return

FILE - A family take pictures in the shade on a hot day in Toronto on Thursday, June 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto will see a brief respite from the heat and sweltering humidity this week before a hot and humid Saturday.

“Afresh breeze out of the northeast is tapping into dry and cool air over Northeastern Ontario and western Quebec, as opposed to the hot, humid air which has retreated stateside,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said of this week’s weather.

Summer is not over yet as Coulter says the heat will gradually return “as winds shift to become more south or southeasterly.”

Environment Canada reports a 23C high for Toronto on Monday, with a low of 15C. Coulter said the normal high for Aug. 18 is 25.5C, making the forecasted high an unusually cool summer day.

Tuesday is set to see a high of 25C, Environment Canada says, with a low of 20C. There’s a chance of showers, which Coulter said will come by late day.

The rain may trickle into Wednesday, as Environment Canada predicts a 40 per cent chance of rain. Coulter said the rain will “offer a few lingering morning showers with some afternoon sun returning.” The high will likely reach 24C, according to Environment Canada, with a low of 18C.

Thursday will bring the heat, with a high of 26C according to Environment Canada. Coulter predicts “sunny skies with limited humidity.” Environment Canada forecasts a low of 15C.

Friday will likely have light winds, Coulter says, and “bright sunshine.” Environment Canada predicts a high of 28C and a low of 17C.

“Saturday promises a return to well above normal heat,” Coulter said, adding there is a chance of showers popping up in the evening. Environment Canada forecasts a high of 28, but Coulter says it will feel like 33. The low will likely be 14C, with a 30 per cent chance of showers, according to Environment Canada.

The heat will likely dissipate on Sunday as Environment Canada predicts a 22C high and a 30 per cent chance of rain. Coulter said there will be “isolated showers and gusty wind.”