Wildfire evacuation alert issued for N.W.T. community

Evacuation preparations are underway in a First Nation community in Northwest Territories as a wildfire burns nearby.

Officials say the territory’s No. 1 priority fire grew four kilometres overnight and winds continue to push it towards Whatì.

An evacuation alert has been issued for Whatì and officials say the fire is now about 8.5 kilometres southwest of the community.

Officials say sprinklers are being set up around the community and the fire department is creating a water barrier along the lone road out of the community, which runs south, back toward the fire.

Territorial officials say visibility is “extremely poor” and airtankers are dropping water on the fire “whenever its safe.”

Whatì’s senior administrative officer Sherbaz Muhammad says if they have to evacuate, the community will be hosted in Behchokǫ́, the nearest community by road located about 160 kilometres away.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2025

Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press