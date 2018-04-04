

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Heavy winds have uprooted trees across the Greater Toronto Area, mangled a construction crane in Mississauga and left approximately 10,000 Toronto Hydro customers without power.

A wind warning has been issued for the entire GTA and parts of Southern Ontario amid blustery conditions that could see wind gusts top 90 kilometres an hour.

As of 2 p.m., Toronto Fire said that it had responded to 26 weather-related incidents, including downed wires and transformer fires.

Meanwhile, in Mississauga a badly mangled crane has been reported at a construction site near Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West. No injuries have been reported as a result.

It is not immediately clear when power will be restored to those in the dark as the outages are scattered across the entire city, mostly as a result of downed wires.

“We are looking at multiple outages and it is a direct result of these very high winds that we have seen throughout the city,” Toronto Hydro spokesperson Tori Gass told CP24. “We have about 10,000 customers out right now and that number is fluctuating. It is going down as we restore some but then we are seeing it go up again as more go out due to the wind.”

The heavy winds began this morning but have intensified in recent hours.

The winds are likely to blame for a myriad of damage across the city.

Police say that a large piece of roof flew off a building near Spadina Avenue and College Street with debris striking several vehicles in the area. A large tree has also fallen down near Windermere Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard, blocking all westbound traffic on the highway.

The windy weather is expected to taper off Wednesday evening.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur,” the wind warning from Environment Canada states. “Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."