

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are urging drivers to slow down and be aware of the potential for slippery conditions following an overnight snowfall.

The city was expected to receive about five centimetres of snow overnight with much higher totals further west in the Hamilton area, where up to 15 centimetres was expected.

Though accumulation totals are not expected to be significant, the blast of winter does come after an extended bout of spring-like conditions and police are reminding drivers to pay attention to the roads.

“Comparatively to the 15 centimetres that we may have seen today this is actually a pretty easy situation that we got facing us but it will still boil down to drivers using caution,” Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 on Friday morning. “I did see a few drivers going far too quickly. You need to keep in mind that there could be ice, especially on elevated portions such as the expressway off ramps.”

Stibbe said that some roads are “slushy” and that there is potential for icy conditions should temperatures drop.

He said that drivers should be aware of the fact that a “slow commute makes a safe commute.”

“I would just ask everybody to make sure you are paying attention and have lots of windshield washer fluid because you will be needing that today,” he said.

According to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, there were about 20 collisions on GTA roads overnight, though not all of them were weather-related

He said that there was also a jackknifed transport truck on the Queen Elizabeth Way approaching Jordan Road in Niagara Region and another collision involving a transport truck on Highway 401 near Brighton. All eastbound lanes on the highway remain closed between County Road 30 and County Road 40 as a result of that collision.

“Just take it easy, give yourself some extra time and be alert,” Schmidt said. “It may not look that bad but sometimes it can be very deceptive as well. You could have that little bit of sheen on the highway that is going to send you into the wall.”

Special weather statement ends

Environment Canada had issued a special weather statement for the GTA ahead of the snowfall, however it was lifted at around 4 a.m. on Friday.

According to CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter, the snow has mostly stopped falling in Toronto besides a “few flurries” but is continuing to amass in the Niagara Region.

“Big story change when you head down to the Niagara Region where they are still looking at accumulating snow and totals that could approach 15 to 30 centimetres,” he said. “If you are tracking down towards Hamilton or Niagara and think ‘Oh we missed this’ you will face a very different world on the south shore of Lake Ontario.”

Temperatures are expected to warm up slightly today with a high of 3 C in the forecast.