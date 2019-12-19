

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Those getting round the city are dealing with some messy weather conditions following a surprise burst of snow across the GTA.

A band of snow coming down from Georgian Bay started falling in the city around 10:30 a.m., though there were no warnings or watches in effect for the GTA.

By the time the snowfall let up around mid-afternoon, about 5 to 10 centimetres had fallen downtown.

There were reports of heavy traffic conditions around the city Thursday afternoon following the snowfall.

North of the GTA, Ontario Provincial Police said they shut down a stretch of Highway 400 near Barrie following multiple collisions, with one pileup involving as many as 20 vehicles.

Police are advising drivers to use extra caution on the roads and to slow down.

The snow comes amid chilly temperatures in the region. Toronto sat at -9 C Tuesday afternoon, though it feels more like -11 with the wind chill. A low of -10 C is expected overnight, feeling more like -15 with the wind chill.

The city also sits under an extreme cold alert from Toronto Public Health, which activates more shelter space for the city’s homeless population.

Ironically, temperatures are expected to rise this weekend, just as winter officially rolls in.

“The temperature won’t last for the snow to really stick to the ground because after the first day of winter, which is on Saturday, we are warming up and will be above seasonal for about a week,” CP24 Weather Specialist Mika Midolo said.

The temperature is expected to hover around the freezing mark between -1 C and 1 C on Saturday, with highs up to 4 C expected through Wednesday.