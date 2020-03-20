

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The City of Toronto says it is “well prepared” to deal with any emergencies that arise from inclement weather in Toronto today or tomorrow.

Environment Canada is calling for gusty winds and double digit wind chill values overnight tonight and tomorrow.

“Toronto can expect some unsettled weather today and into tomorrow, including the potential for heavy rain, high winds, and plummeting temperatures,” Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, the general manager of Toronto’s office of emergency management, said.

“City staff from Transportation, Toronto Water, and Parks, Forestry and Recreation, as well as Toronto Hydro, are on standby to address and any flooding, icy roads, downed trees or branches, or downed power lines should that be required.”

Pegg warned anyone who spots a downed power line to stand at least 10 metres back and call 911 immediately.

“As always, police, fire, and paramedics services are ready to respond to any emergency situation that may arise,” he said. “The city is well prepared, as it always is, to address emergencies.”

Environment Canada says Toronto will see wind gusts of up to 60 km/h today. The temperature is expected to feel like -14 overnight with the wind chill.

A high of 1 C is in Toronto’s forecast on Saturday but with the wind chill, it will feel like -15 in the morning and -17 overnight.