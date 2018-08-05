

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto’s medical officer of health has issued a heat warning for the city as sweltering temperatures continue.

Toronto is expected to see a high of 34 C today but the temperature will feel closer to 42 with humidity.

Scorching temperatures will persist Monday with a high of 33 C and humidex values approaching 41.

Environment Canada’s heat warning, which was issued Saturday, remains in effect Sunday.

The national weather agency said overnight etmperatures will only fall to about 20 C, which won’t do much to offer relief from the heat.

Cooler weather is expected to arrive on Tuesday when a cold front moves through the area.

The city is advising members of the public to visit vulnerable family and friends during the heat wave and stay in air-conditioned spaces, wear loose, light-coloured clothing, and drink plenty of cool water to beat the heat.

To cool off, Torontonians can visit one of the city’s public swimming pools or cooling centres.