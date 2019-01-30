

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





On the heels of the Toronto’s first significant snowfall, the city is now grappling with an extended cold snap.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of -14 C this afternoon, but for most of the day, the temperature will feel closer to -30 with the wind chill.

An extreme cold warning is currently in place for Toronto and other parts of the GTA.

“A frigid arctic air mass and strong winds will result in wind chill values near minus 30 today through Friday morning,” the national weather agency said in its advisory.

“Bitterly cold arctic air has moved into Southern Ontario overnight. Overnight low temperatures near minus 20 degrees Celsius combined with strong southwest winds have resulted in wind chill values in the range of minus 30 to minus 35.”

An extreme cold weather alert has also been issued by Toronto’s medical officer of health, triggering additional cold weather services from people experiencing homelessness.

“Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,” Environment Canada warned.

Warmer weather is expected on Friday as milder air arrives.

A high of -9 C is in the forecast on Friday and Saturday will see a high of -4 C. Sunday will reach a high of 4 C.