

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Environment Canada says drivers could be in for a slippery morning commute on the first day back to school due to snowfall today.

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto, Hamilton, and the regions of Halton, Peel, York, and Durham.

“Snow has begun over southern Ontario and will taper off from west to east today,” the national weather agency’s advisory read.

“Snowfall totals will average about 10 cm with higher amounts to the northeast of the great lakes. However, the city of Toronto will see lower snowfall amounts of about 4 to 8 cm.”

Environment Canada warned of messy conditions on the roadways this morning.

“Untreated roads are expected to be slippery during the morning commute,” the weather statement said.

Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe said he spotted many motorists driving too fast for the conditions this morning.

“Drop your speed and you make it easier to control your vehicle,” Stibbe told CP24 on Monday morning.