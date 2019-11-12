

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





City crews are cleaning up this morning after Toronto saw its first substantial snowfall of the season.

The snow began to fly on Monday morning and continued late into the night, dumping about 14 centimetres of snow on the city.

The accumulation created some slippery conditions for drivers in the GTA, resulting in numerous collisions.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed that officers responded more than 400 crashes over the past 24 hours, including multiple on Highway 401 and Highway 427.

"Fortunately I am not aware of any serious injuries that have happened as a result," he said.

On Tuesday morning, Beck Taxi warned customers of longer wait times due to the high volume of calls and messy road conditions.

Road maintenance crews for the City of Toronto were out trying to clear the roadways and sidewalks this morning.

Toronto Pearson International Airport also reported delays and cancellations as a result of the inclement weather.

“Last night, we brought in additional snow clearing crews and continue to have additional crews to ensure the airfield is cleared. Our deicing facility is busy this morning, as there was about 5 centimetres of snow accumulated overnight,” a spokesperson for the airport said in a statement emailed to CP24.

“Safety is our top priority and we’re asking passengers to be patient as we work with our airline partners to get them on their way.”

Officials are also advising travelers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

School buses in the GTA were running normally on Tuesday but cancellations were reported in Niagara Region.