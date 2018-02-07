

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Drivers in the GTA are facing a slippery commute this morning as snow hits the region.

In a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada, the national weather agency says the Toronto area will see between five and 10 centimetres by this afternoon.

“This snowfall will likely have a significant impact on the morning commute. Motorists should exercise caution and allow extra time to reach their destination due to accumulating snow and lower visibilities in falling snow,” the weather advisory said.

Areas near the Lake Ontario shoreline could see slightly higher amounts of snowfall due to the moisture from the lake.

The snow is expected to taper off on Wednesday afternoon.

The inclement weather has prompted some GTA school boards to cancel buses today, including the York Region District School Board.

Extreme cold headed our way

The city's medical officer of health has also issued an extreme cold weather alert today. While Toronto will see a high of -4 C Wednesday, the temperature is expected to drop to -13 early Thursday morning and it will feel closer to -20 with the wind chill.

The alert triggers additional cold-weather services, including additional shelter spaces for the city's homeless population.

During the frigid weather, public health is reminding people to check on vulnerable neighbours, friends and family members.

People are also encouraged to dress in layers, stay dry, and reschedule outdoor activities while the alert is in place.