

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Environment Canada has lifted a severe thunderstorm watch and heat warning for Toronto and neighbouring areas.

The agency issued the thunderstorm watch Monday morning, saying conditions were favourable for the development of thunderstorms, as a cold front moved through the region. The system was expected to bring damaging wind gusts of 100 km/h and torrential downpours of 25 to 50 mm of rain.

Through much of the afternoon, as the system moved across Soutnern Ontario, thurnderstorms and heavy rains battered the area.

In Courtland, about 35 kilometres south of Woodstock, Ont., five people were struck by lightning.

In Toronto, an on-ramp to the Don Valley Parkway had to be closed for a portion of the day due to flooding.

Heat warning lifted

The heavy downpour was coupled with sweltering temperatures.

Toronto and the GTA were under a heat warning for a third consecutive today, with humidex values hovering around 40.

The temperature at 6 a.m. at Pearson International Airport was 25 C, and it reached a high of 33 C.

According to Environment Canada, the cold front that swept across the region brought the “heat event” of the last few days to an end.

The temperature in Toronto will dip to an overnight low of 16 C before topping out at 22 C on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.