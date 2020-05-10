Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Toronto as frigid conditions arrive overnight.

Toronto will see a high of 10 C on Sunday but according to the weather advisory, which was issued on Sunday morning, near zero temperatures are coming overnight and will continue into Monday morning.

“Along with these frost or freeze conditions several centimetres of snow are possible tonight into Monday morning,” the national weather agency said in a written statement.

“Near freezing temperatures overnight are expected to persist for much of the week as a cold air mass has settled into the area.”

The chilly temperatures are expected to quickly transition to summer-like weather just in time for the Victoria Day weekend.

Environment Canada says Toronto will see a high of 19 C on Friday and 21 C on Saturday.