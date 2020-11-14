Environment Canada issues wind warning for Toronto
The Toronto skyline is seen in this photo taken Sunday, May 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Published Saturday, November 14, 2020 5:25PM EST
Strong winds gusting up to 90 km/h are in the forecast for Sunday, prompting Environment Canada to issue a wind warning for Toronto.
In its advisory, the national weather agency said a strengthening low-pressure system is expected to move across the region.
“This system will bring southerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h Sunday morning,” Environment Canada said.
“Winds will then shift to the west and strengthen with isolated gusts up to 90 km/h beginning late Sunday afternoon.”
The weather agency is warning of possible power outages.
Halton and Peel regions are also under a wind warning.
There will be periods of rain on Sunday with a high of 12 C.
Environment Canada said the wind will slowly ease Sunday night.
It’ll be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers on Monday. The high will be 6 C.