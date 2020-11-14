Strong winds gusting up to 90 km/h are in the forecast for Sunday, prompting Environment Canada to issue a wind warning for Toronto.

In its advisory, the national weather agency said a strengthening low-pressure system is expected to move across the region.

“This system will bring southerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h Sunday morning,” Environment Canada said.

“Winds will then shift to the west and strengthen with isolated gusts up to 90 km/h beginning late Sunday afternoon.”

The weather agency is warning of possible power outages.

Halton and Peel regions are also under a wind warning.

There will be periods of rain on Sunday with a high of 12 C.

Environment Canada said the wind will slowly ease Sunday night.

It’ll be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers on Monday. The high will be 6 C.