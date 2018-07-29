Environment Canada lifts tornado warning for parts of southwestern Ontario
This photo gives just a glimpse into some of the severe storm clouds that made its way over the province on Sunday. (Photo by Yasemin Kant/Twitter)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 29, 2018 1:12PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 29, 2018 1:13PM EDT
CHATHAM-KENT, Ont. -- Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning issued for parts of southwestern Ontario.
The national weather agency had issued tornado warnings for Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park, Ont., on Sunday just before noon.
It encouraged people in the area to look out for adverse weather conditions and take necessary precautions.
The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommended people take cover immediately if threatening weather approached.
Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.