

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The unrelenting hot weather this long weekend has prompted the city to issue an extended heat warning.

On Sunday, the city’s medical officer of health upgraded a previously issued heat warning to an “extended heat warning.”

The city has opened cooling centres around Toronto to give residents a place to escape the scorching temperatures.

In addition to the cooling centres, the city says people can find respite at city pools and public spaces, including libraries and air-conditioned community centres.

The temperature is expected to reach 34 C today in Toronto today but it will feel closer to 42 with humidity.

The blistering weather will persist in Toronto next week.

A daytime high of 32 C is in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday will reach a high of 33 C.

Environment Canada has issued its own heat warning for the Canada Day long weekend.

The city is urging people to check on older adults and those who are at a greater risk of heat-related illnesses.

To stay cool, Toronto’s medical officer of health advises residents to keep blinds or drapes closed, avoid using the oven, place ice in front of fans to cool the air, and not to use fans in rooms where the temperature is higher than 34 C.