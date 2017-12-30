

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An ongoing deep freeze has prompted Environment Canada to issue an extreme cold warning for many areas of the province, including Toronto.

The national weather agency says the city will likely see wind chill values of below -30 overnight on Saturday and Sunday.

Hamilton, as well as the regions of Halton, Peel, York, and Durham, are also under an extreme cold warning.

“A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected,” Environment Canada’s weather advisory read.

“2017 is about to end with the coldest air of the year. A fresh surge of record-breaking arctic air is forecast to encompass the entire province in its icy grip. A trough of low pressure currently over southern Ontario will drop south of the great lakes tonight, opening the door to an even colder northerly wind.”

An extreme cold weather alert previously issued by Toronto's medical officer of health remains in effect.

Organizers of New Year’s Eve events in the GTA and across Canada have scaled back the celebrations due to the weather.

“Although winds will be relatively light, the extreme cold is expected to produce windchill values below minus 30 overnight into Sunday, and again Sunday night. New Year’s Eve revellers are cautioned that windchill values will be near minus 30 late Sunday evening as we ring in 2018,” the weather statement read.

Very cold conditions could continue into New Year’s Day and even Tuesday, Environment Canada says.