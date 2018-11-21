

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The first extreme cold weather alert of the season has been issued for Toronto ahead of a big temperature drop overnight.

The city’s medical officer of health issued the alert on Wednesday morning.

Toronto will see a high of 0 C on Wednesday but by 7 p.m., the temperature will drop to -7 C and will feel like -15 with the wind chill. The temperature will continue to plummet to -13 C overnight and it will feel closer to -19 by early Thursday morning.

In the city’s weather advisory, officials recommend residents stay dry, drink warm fluids, and limit or reschedule outdoor activities.

Torontonians are also urged to check on vulnerable family members and friends.

Those most susceptible to cold-related illnesses include people experiencing homelessness, people with pre-existing heart conditions, elderly people, infants, and people who work outdoors, the city said.

The city has multiple 24-hour respite sites where meals and beds are offered to those in need.

The weather is expected to warm up on Friday. Sunshine and a high of 0 C is in the forecast on Friday and daytime highs of 5 C are expected on both Saturday and Sunday.