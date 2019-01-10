

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Frigid temperatures in the city have prompted Toronto’s medical officer of health to issue an extreme cold weather alert.

The advisory was issued at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Environment Canada says Toronto will see a high of -6 C on Thursday but the temperature will feel closer to -18 with the wind chill. Overnight, the national weather agency says it will feel like -24.

In a news release issued Thursday, the city says the alert is in effect until further notice.

Toronto Public Health advises people to check on vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbours during the cold snap.

Those most susceptible to cold-related illnesses include people experiencing homelessness, outdoor workers, those with pre-existing heart conditions, elderly people, and young children.

The alert triggers a number of additional cold-weather services, including the opening of a warming centre at Metro Hall.

“Other services include notification to community agencies to relax any service restrictions, availability of transit tokens in some drop-ins, and additional overnight street outreach,” the city’s news release read.

“Throughout the year, 24-hour respite sites provide meals, places to rest, and service referrals at locations across the city.”