

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A freezing rain warning has been issued for areas north of Toronto this morning.

Environment Canada has included Caledon, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Newmarket, and Georgina in the weather advisory, which was issued on Monday morning.

“Some light snow or ice pellets may affect the area late this morning into the afternoon, but any accumulations should be limited to a few centimetres at most. Locally slippery conditions are possible,” the national weather agency said.

“A more significant area of precipitation is expected to move into the area early this evening. A few hours of freezing rain are possible before precipitation changes to rain later in the evening, particularly over higher elevation areas such as the Dundalk Highlands.”

While freezing rain amounts are expected to be relatively light, Environment Canada says untreated surfaces could still become slippery due to ice.

Meanwhile, Pickering, Oshawa, and southern Durham Region are currently under a special weather statement.

Environment Canada said a “weak band” of light snow may be mixed with ice pelletsmidday into the afternoon.

“A more significant area of precipitation is expected to move into the area early this evening. A brief period of freezing rain is possible in the evening before precipitation changes to rain, especially for areas away from Lake Ontario,” the weather agency continued.

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution, particularly this evening, as untreated roads may become slippery. There may be an impact on the evening commute.”