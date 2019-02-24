

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Gusty winds that could uproot trees and cause some scattered power outages are headed for the GTA today.

Environment Canada has placed Toronto and the entire GTA under both a wind warning and a blowing snow advisory ahead of what it says will be “damaging winds” that could gust up to 100 km/h.

The weather agency says that the strong southwesterly winds will first develop over the Toronto to Barrie corridor late Saturday morning and will persist through Sunday evening and into the early hours of Monday morning.

They say that there will be sustained winds of around 60 km/h this afternoon and this evening with some gusts as strong as 100 km/h.

In anticipation of the winds, Pearson International Airport is warning travellers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Meanwhile, the TTC says that it has extra staff on duty and emergency equipment on standby in the event of service disruptions.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” the wind warning states. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

Power outages possible

Hydro One has said that the strong winds could result in hundreds of outages across the province with communities around the Great Lakes likely to be the hardest hit.

In anticipation of the storm, Hydro One is moving some crews into place is placing damage assessors as well as power line and forestry crews on standby in some areas.

“We are looking at the path of where the storm could go and moving crews into those areas so we are ready to go,” spokesperson Nancy Clark told CP24 on Saturday afternoon.

Whiteout conditions possible

In addition to the heavy winds, the GTA is expected to get two to four centimetres of snow tonight, creating the potential for poor visibility on the roads.

In the blowing snow advisory issued early Sunday morning, Environment Canada warned that “any fresh snow will be whipped up by the winds creating near whiteout conditions.”

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero,” the advisory warns.