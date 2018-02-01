

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Frigid temperatures are set to return to Toronto tonight.

Environment Canada is calling for a low of -15 overnight in Toronto but the temperature will feel closer to -20 with the wind chill.

The bitterly cold weather has prompted the city’s medical officer of health to issue an extreme cold warning.

These alerts are typically put in place whenever the temperatures are forecast to reach -15 C or colder.

Extreme cold weather alerts trigger ramped up services for the city’s homeless, including additional shelter spaces.

Toronto Public Health is reminding residents to check on vulnerable friends, family, and neighbours who may be at an increased risk of cold-related health issues.

People are also encouraged to dress in layers, stay dry, and reschedule outdoor activities while the alert is in place.

It appears the cold will be sticking around. Sub-zero daytime highs are in the forecast for the foreseeable future.