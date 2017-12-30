

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the entire Greater Toronto Area ahead of what it says will be a “surge” of “record-breaking arctic air” that will make the temperature feel like – 30 at times.

The temperature is expected to hit a low of – 24 C overnight, though it will feel closer to – 32 with the wind chill. On Sunday, the temperature will only reach a high of – 15 C before dropping to – 22 C on Sunday night. New Year’s Eve revelers should also take note, as it will feel closer to – 30 as the clock strikes midnight.

“2017 is about to end with the coldest air of the year,” the warning from Environment Canada states. “A fresh surge of record-breaking arctic air is forecast to encompass the entire province in its icy grip.”

Environment Canada says that the winds will be relatively light on New Year’s Eve, topping out at about 15 km/h.

The wind chill, however, will still be a significant factor.

Due to the frigid conditions, Environment Canada is warning residents to keep their pets inside and to check on older family members, friends and neighbours.

The weather agency says that there is an “elevated risk” of frost bite and hypothermia due to the cold.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” the warning states.

In addition to the extreme cold weather warning, the City of Toronto also remains under an extreme cold weather alert that was issued by the medical officer of health on Christmas Day.

Toronto, Brampton and Mississauga have also scaled back New Year’s Eve celebrations out of concerns about attendees being exposed to the extreme cold for a prolonged period.

The extreme cold warning covers most of Southern Ontario and is in effect until further notice.