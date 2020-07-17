A heat warning remains in effect for Toronto today as hot and humid weather arrives in the city.

Environment Canada says a humid tropical air mass will begin to impact the city today and the heat will continue through the weekend until “at least Monday.”

“Afternoon temperatures will reach the low-to-mid thirties. Humidex values will reach 40 each afternoon as well. Temperatures overnight will remain in the low to mid-twenties, providing little relief from the heat,” the national weather agency’s advisory read.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.”

Environment Canada noted that “slightly cooler and less humid conditions” could arrive on Tuesday.

Toronto will likely see showers and a high of 26 C on Tuesday.