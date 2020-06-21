A heat warning has been issued for Toronto and much of southern Ontario today as hot and humid weather continues.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 31 C in Toronto today but the temperature will feel closer to 38 when factoring in the humidity.

“A warm and increasingly humid airmass will continue streaming into the regions from the south,” Environment Canada’s weather advisory read.

“Border line heat warning criteria is expected to be reached again today.”

Environment Canada warns that hot and humid air can bring “deteriorating air quality.”

To prevent heat-related illness, the national weather agency urges people to stay hydrated and seek cool places when outdoors, including shaded areas and swimming pools.

Cooling centres are open around the city to provide people with a place to get some relief from the heat.

Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

“Increased cloud cover will reduce maximum temperatures to below warning criteria for Monday. It will remain humid until a cold front arrives Tuesday,” the national weather agency said.