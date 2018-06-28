

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto and the GTA ahead of what it says will likely be “the most significant heat event” that the region has seen in at least a few years.

The weather agency issued the warning on Thursday afternoon as the temperature hovered around 29 C at Pearson International Airport.

According to Environment Canada, a prolonged bout of extreme heat is expected to arrive in the GTA on Friday and continue through the Canada Day long weekend and into next week.

Right now, the forecast calls for a high of 31 C on Friday, 36 C on Saturday and Sunday, and 33 C on Monday, but it could feel even hotter with the humidity.

Environment Canada says that humidex values in the mid-40s are likely this weekend. Aggravating matters further, the weather agency says that temperatures will only fall to the mid-20s in the overnight hours, “providing little or no relief from the heat.”

“Extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” the warning states.

If the temperature does reach 36 C as forecast on Saturday and Sunday, it will break 54 and 55-year-old records for those dates, respectively.

The sweltering heat won’t dissipate anytime soon either, as temperatures in excess of 31 C are forecast for every day through Wednesday.

With an extended stretch of hot and humid weather in the forecast, it is likely that the City of Toronto will also issue an extended heat warning at some point.

Such a warning is usually issued once the temperature exceeds 31 C on three consecutive days and allows for extended hours to be put in place at public swimming pools.

A heat wave is usually defined as three consecutive days of temperatures in excess of 32 C.

This is the second heat warning issued this month.