

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Grab your hats and water bottles. Toronto and much of southern Ontario are set to see some sizzling temperatures over the next couple of days.

Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning for the GTA and much of the province.

“A warm front is expected to bring a southwesterly flow of hot and humid air over Southern Ontario,” Environment Canada said in its warning Saturday.

Daytime highs near 31 C and lows of around 21 C are expected across the region on Sunday and Monday. But Environment Canada said humidex values near 40 are possible in some areas.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” the agency’s warning said.

It also reminded people never to leave children or pets inside parked vehicles when the weather is hot.

The temperature is expected to feel as hot as 33 C in Toronto today with the humidity.

The heat is expected to taper off as a cold front moves over southern Ontario Monday night.