

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto and the GTA remain under a heat warning ahead of a second consecutive today in which the temperature is expected to feel closer to 40 with the humidity.

The temperature at 6 a.m. at Pearson International Airport was already 25 C and Environment Canada is forecasting that it will only get hotter later today with an eventual high of 31 C.

Their forecast calls for sunny skies this morning, though there is the possibility of showers beginning early this afternoon.

“Hot and humid conditions will continue today,” the weather agency said in a statement issued on Monday morning. “High temperatures are expected to reach the low 30s again with peak humidex values near 40.”

The heat warning was first issued on Saturday afternoon and is now in effect for a third day.

Cooler temperatures, however, appear to be on the way.

Environment Canada says that a cold front will cross Southern Ontario tonight, bringing an end to the “heat event” of the last few days.

The temperature will dip to an overnight low of 16 C before topping out at 22 C on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.