Hours extended at some city pools again amid heat wave
Toronto Wolfpack players cool off after practice at Lamport Stadium in Toronto on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Neil Davidson
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 4, 2018 5:53PM EDT
The city has once again extended hours at several public pools amid a wave of sweltering weather that has kept the GTA sweating for nearly a week.
The temperature in Toronto sat at 33 C Wednesday evening, but it was feeling more like 39 with the humidex.
People are not expected to see too much relief overnight, with a low of 22 C expected tonight.
Thursday is expected to cap the final day of a heat wave that has stuck around since the long weekend, with several days of sustained daytime highs in the 30s.
The extended pool hours are meant to offer city residents one more way to stay cool amid the sweltering heat.
The following locations will be open, weather permitting, until 11:45 p.m. tonight:
- Alexandra Park, 275 Bathurst St.
- Alex Duff Pool, 779 Crawford St.
- Giovanni Caboto Pool, 1367 St. Clair Ave. W.
- McGregor Park, 2231 Lawrence Ave. E.
- Monarch Park, 115 Felstead Ave.
- Parkway Forest, 55 Forest Manor Rd.
- Smithfield Park, 175 Mount Olive Dr.
- Sunnyside Park/Gus Ryder Pool, 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W.