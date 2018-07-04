

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The city has once again extended hours at several public pools amid a wave of sweltering weather that has kept the GTA sweating for nearly a week.

The temperature in Toronto sat at 33 C Wednesday evening, but it was feeling more like 39 with the humidex.

People are not expected to see too much relief overnight, with a low of 22 C expected tonight.

Thursday is expected to cap the final day of a heat wave that has stuck around since the long weekend, with several days of sustained daytime highs in the 30s.

The extended pool hours are meant to offer city residents one more way to stay cool amid the sweltering heat.

The following locations will be open, weather permitting, until 11:45 p.m. tonight: