

Codi Wilson and Chris Fox, CP24.com





Freezing rain and ice pellets made for a messy commute this morning and police are warning that the afternoon rush hour is likely to be “equally challenging” for drivers.

Environment Canada says that ice pellets mixed with freezing rain that began early this morning will persist for much of the day before eventually changing to freezing drizzle later this afternoon or early this evening. That freezing drizzle will then continue overnight and into Thursday morning.

Speaking with CP24 on Wednesday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that the messy weather has already created “slushy and miserable” road conditions across much of the GTA.

He said that while salt trucks have been treating most major roads, the conditions are likely to deteriorate further as the freezing rain continues to fall this afternoon.

“The morning rush was very slow and I suspect the afternoon rush will be equally challenging for motorists,” he said. “Patience will be a virtue you are going to want to have. Just take your time, relax and realize that this is one of those days where it will take longer to get home.”

Schmidt said that there have been numerous collisions amid the messy weather, including a jackknifed tractor trailer on Highway 401 near Renforth Drive.

He said that conditions aren’t likely to improve for some time either.

“The salt is doing its work but anywhere where it is not salted it could certainly lead to icing, freezing conditions and slippery roads later on,” he said.

School buses cancelled

The inclement weather prompted school boards in Toronto, Hamilton, and the regions of York, Halton, Peel, and Durham to cancel transportation this morning.

A number of universities and colleges have also closed down.

The University of Toronto's Mississauga campus was closed for the day while Ryerson University, Seneca College, George Brown College, Durham College and the University of Ontario Institute of Technology

all opted to close their campuses as of this afternoon.

McMaster University was also shut down earlier on Wednesday morning.

The city's winter operations team said that sidewalk salters were on standby at locations across the city beginning at 4 a.m.

As of noon, a third round of salting on main roads was underway and the city said that salting was likely to continue for most of the day.

"We will be doing multiple rounds of salting on all of our roads and our sidewalks and bike lanes," Mark Mills, the superintendent of road operations for the City of Toronto said earlier on Wednesday. "We think this will probably go most of the day and we will continue to salt."

Officials at Pearson International Airport say that weather-related delays and cancellations are anticipated.

"We ask that our passengers remain patient," Maria Ganongiannis, a spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, told CP24.

The TTC will also be replacing streetcars with buses along the 506 Carlton and 512 St. Clair routes due to the weather.

Metrolinx says crews are out salting platforms and parking lots this morning but no weather-related delays have been reported.