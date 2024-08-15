The Pinball Clemons Foundation has come forward to help a Toronto man who hoped to raise $25,000 for back-to school supplies in his neighbourhood by walking all the way to Niagara Falls, N.Y. while wearing a weighted vest.

In a post on Instagram, Michael “Pinball” Clemons and his wife Diane congratulated Trevaun Douglas and his long-time friend Pius Adu Adarkwa for their selfless efforts to help others and offered Douglas a minimum of $5,000 for his “Back To School Supplies For Kids In Need” fundraiser.

Last weekend, Douglas and Adu Adarkwa walked 134 kilometres for the cause. Their trek took 46 hours to complete.

“Trevaun, I saw your story on the news today and I must say, young man, I was truly inspired. What you have done for the young people in your neighbourhood is outstanding,” Diane said in an Aug. 14 post, adding that she can relate to not knowing where her school backpack, pencils and pens were coming from growing up.

“I was very touched. I was very moved by what you and not only you, but your friend Pius, I want to give a shout out to him as well. Congratulations to you both, because you inspired so many today with your story.”

Clemons then jumped in, quoting former American basketball player-turned-sports analyst Clark Kellogg, who spoke about the “heart of the champion,” which he said is “not just about what you've won or what you've done.”

“It's an attitude. It's a way of life. It's how you live and what you stand for is the foundation for your whole life and existence. The heart of the champion is not just something you have, it's something you are,” he said.

“And young men, you are champions. We salute you today.”

“Pinball” went on to say that he and his wife are “so proud of (Douglas and Adu Adarkwa).”

“And well, nothing, nothing beats love. Love says, you before me. That's what you said to all of these young people, you before me,” he said.

Earlier this week, Douglas’s fundraiser was at less than half of its goal, however it is now nearing $40,000 in donations. A number of supporters have also since come forward to donate goods and services.

All monies collected will be used to purchase good-quality backpacks and school supplies and shoes for children in Lawrence Heights as well as food and gift cards for parents. The funds, which are being managed with the assistance of Toronto Community Housing Corporation and Unison Health and Community Services, will also go towards back-to-school haircuts and hairstyles for kids in the neighbourhood.

Douglas will be hosting a back-to-school event on Aug. 28 in Lawrence Heights during which he’ll distribute the school supplies.

The following day, on Thursday, Aug. 29, he plans to hand out emergency care packages containing gift cards and fresh food and other necessities to families in the community.

Friday, Aug. 30 has been set aside for haircuts and hair braiding for kids.

“Honestly I didn’t expect it to be this big,” he told CP24.com late Thursday afternoon, adding that he hopes to use any remaining funds raised to buy computers for local Grade 12 graduates going on to post-secondary education.

“I’m just so grateful. … All of this is mind-blowing.”

Douglas, who has invited the Clemons and their team to attend the upcoming donation-distribution event, told CP24 that he was one of four children raised by a single mother in Lawrence Heights and he knows what it is like to struggle to make ends meet.