

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Service on the Union-Pearson Express is set to resume on a limited basis amid weather-related issues that have kept trains at a stand-still for most of the day.

Metrolinx says that service on the line resumed at 12:30 p.m. but only on a limited basis, with trains running every 30 minutes instead of every 15 minutes.

Train service to and from Pearson International Airport was first suspended on Wednesday night due to issues caused by the extreme cold. Service did briefly resume on Thursday morning but at around 8 a.m., service was halted again due to the extreme cold and shuttle buses were put in place.

Metrolinx spokesperson Matt Llewellyn said the "fine, sugary snow" on the ground is mainly to blame for the issues.

"It seems to get into every crease and crack into the actual UP unit and when it is whipped up by the wind, that's when it really creates problems," Llewellyn said.

Metrolinx encouraged customers to use GO Transit or the TTC to get to work.

In addition to the problems with the UP Express, weather-related problems are also continuing to plague the TTC. For the fourth consecutive day, trains are not running on the Scarborough RT.

Train service was shut down on Line 3 shortly before the evening commute on Monday and mechanical issues as well as weather-related problems on the tracks have prevented the TTC from restoring service. Shuttle buses are running along the line.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said crews worked "long and hard through brutally cold conditions" on Wednesday night to get Line 3 running but despite their efforts, service has not yet resumed.

"Shuttle buses will run until the full line is clear for service," Green wrote in a tweet Thursday.

TTC customers in Scarborough who spoke to CP24 expressed their frustration over the situation.

"It’s awful. The wait time to get my son to an exam and my daughter to school is just unbelievable," one woman said at Kennedy Station Thursday.

An extreme cold warning remains in effect today in Toronto, which saw wind chill values near -36 this morning. The city will see a high of -15 C and the temperature will feel closer to -26 later this afternoon.

The weather is expected to improve over the weekend when milder air arrives.