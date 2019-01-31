

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Service on the Union-Pearson Express is set to resume on a limited basis amid weather-related issues that have kept trains at a stand-still for most of the day.

Metrolinx says that service on the line will resume at 12:30 p.m. but will only operate every 30 minutes instead of every 15.

Train service to and from Pearson International Airport was first suspended on Wednesday night due to issues caused by the extreme cold. Service did briefly resume on Thursday morning but at around 8 a.m., service was halted again due to the extreme cold and shuttle buses were put in place.

Metrolinx spokesperson Matt Llewellyn said the "fine, sugary snow" on the ground is mainly to blame for the issues.

"It seems to get into every crease and crack into the actual UP unit and when it is whipped up by the wind, that's when it really creates problems," Llewellyn said.

Metrolinx encouraged customers to use GO Transit or the TTC to get to work.

In addition to the problems with the UP Express, weather-related problems are also continuing to plague the TTC. For the fourth consecutive day, trains are not running on the Scarborough RT.

Train service was shut down on Line 3 shortly before the evening commute on Monday and mechanical issues as well as weather-related problems on the tracks have prevented the TTC from restoring service. Shuttle buses are running along the line.

An extreme cold warning remains in effect today in Toronto, which saw wind chill values near -36 this morning. The city will see a high of -15 C and the temperature will feel closer to -26 later this afternoon.

The weather is expected to improve over the weekend when milder air arrives.