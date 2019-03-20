

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Spring-like weather has decided to make an appearance in Toronto on the first official day of spring.

After a frigid five months of winter, spring officially begins at 5:58 p.m. today.

Today’s high of 10 C is a welcome departure from the temperature on the first day of spring last year, Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips says.

“The first day of spring last year we had a wind chill of -13. We had temperatures lows of about -8 C. So this year at least, it feels like a spring day today and tomorrow with temperatures that are perhaps maybe three or four degrees warmer than normal,” he said.

“It is one thing I am quite shocked (by is) the fact that from coast-to-coast, everyone is going to feel like spring has sprung today.”

Phillips said Toronto will not be skipping spring this year like it did last.

“(We’ll see a) transition season where some days feel like spring and then maybe winter comes back for a moment and then back into spring again. That kind of yo-yo weather is what we see in the pattern over the next week, the next two months,” he noted.

Phillips also warned Toronto residents not to rule out snow over the next month.

“I think we’ve had three Aprils in Toronto in 75 years where we didn’t get snow,” he said.

When all is said and done, Phillips said we will likely see a “warmer than normal” spring in 2019.

“That is what our models are saying,” he added. “Certainly we are on the right track today and as we go forward, every day will just seem a little more spring-like.”