

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





More flurries are expected in Toronto on Monday after the city was blanketed in snow overnight.

Environment Canada says two to four centimetres of snow is expected in the city on Sunday and heavy snowfall prompted the city to send out salt trucks and snow plows across the city early Sunday morning.

Flurries are expected to end later this morning and the temperature will drop to -9 C this afternoon. The temperature will feel closer to -18 later today.

While a winter weather travel advisory previously issued for the city has now ended, we have not seen the last of the snow this week.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of local, blowing snow starting at around noon on Monday.

The national weather agency said Pickering, Oshawa, southern Durham Region, and Uxbridge are still under a winter weather travel advisory on Sunday.