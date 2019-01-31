

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Commuters in the GTA can expect more transit delays this morning as extreme cold weather persists on Thursday.

While trains on the Union-Pearson Express are back up and running today, they will be operating on a 30-minute service schedule due to the cold.

Last night UP Express stopped operating trains due to weather-related problems and express buses replaced trains along the line.

"Our crews are working around the clock to ensure our trains continue to operate safely in these extreme weather conditions," Anne Marie Aikins, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, said in an email sent to CP24.

"Causing the bulk of the problems is this very fine sugary snow on the ground that’s being whipped up by the wind and making its way into every crack and crease of our UP fleet creating problems for the trains."

Aikins encouraged customers to use GO Transit or the TTC to get to work.

Problems are also being reported on the TTC this morning. For the fourth consecutive day, trains are not running on the Scarborough RT.

Train service was shut down on Line 3 shortly before the evening commute on Monday and mechanical issues as well as weather-related problems on the tracks have prevented the TTC from restoring service. Shuttle buses are running.

An extreme cold warning remains in effect today in Toronto, which will see wind chill values near -36 this morning. The city will see a high of -15 C and the temperature will feel closer to -26 later this afternoon.

The weather is expected to improve over the weekend when milder air arrives.