Collisions have been reported around the GTA this morning as a messy mix of weather created icy conditions around the region.

A mix of rain and snow fell in Toronto early this morning, causing slippery conditions on Toronto roads.

Ontario Provincial Police reported multiple collisions on GTA highways this morning and warned drivers to slow down and drive to conditions.

It appears icy roads may be partially to blame for a collision in the area of Dixon Road and Roxaline Street at around 7:30 a.m.

The collision has closed Dixon Road near Royal York Road and salt trucks have been deployed to deal with the ice.

Police said speed and weather conditions likely played a role in a collision on Highway 400 early this morning.

OPP said the driver of a tractor-trailer jackknifed on the highway south of Highway 89. No serious injuries were reported.

A winter weather travel advisory was issued for Toronto on Thursday night but the weather warning was lifted on Friday morning.

Environment Canada says the city will see a pretty steep drop in temperature this afternoon.

A high of -1 C is in Toronto’s forecast today but the temperature is expected to dip to -6 C this afternoon, feeling closer to -15 with the wind chill.

Frigid weather is here to stay this weekend.

The national weather agency says Toronto will see wind chill values of close to -15 on Saturday morning.