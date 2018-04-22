

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





It appears spring has finally arrived in the GTA.

After a late blast of winter weather last weekend that left thousands without power across Toronto and southern Ontario, sunny skies and above-seasonal temperatures have rolled in to the city.

Sunshine and daytime highs of 15 C are expected on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

On Wednesday, rain is in the forecast and the temperature is expected to dip to 11 C but the sun will return on Thursday and Friday.

The national weather agency is calling for double digit temperatures for the next seven days.