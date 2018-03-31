Parts of Southern Ontario under special weather statement ahead of winds that could reach 80 km/h
A person walking with an umbrella in Toronto is shown. (CP/Darren Calabrese)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:13AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:14AM EDT
It is going to be a blustery day across Southern Ontario with gusts of up to 80 kilometres an hour expected in some communities.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a wide swath of the region, including Hamilton, Caledon and Orangeville.
They say that strong southwesterly winds will develop this afternoon ahead of the arrival of a cold front.
According to the special weather statement, gusts will reach 70 kilometres an hour in the affected communities with the “odd gust” of up to 80 km/h possible.
The winds will not be quite as strong in Toronto but Environment Canada says that gusts of up to 60 km/h and sustained winds of 40 km/h are still likely this afternoon.
A high of 6 C is forecast for the city today but rain is expected to move in later today, potentially making for a wet and wild afternoon.