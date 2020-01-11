

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A powerful storm is moving through to the GTA Saturday, bring heavy rainfall, high winds, and freezing rain, Environment Canada says.

The city of Toronto is under a rainfall warning and a freezing rain warning has been issued for the rest of the GTA.

Environment Canada says Toronto could see between 40 and 60 millimetres of rainfall by this evening.

“Since the ground is frozen, the winter rainfall warning criterion of 25 mm in 24 hours is being met,” the national weather agency said in its advisory.

“The rain may change over to freezing rain beginning later this evening as temperatures dip to near the zero degree mark. Freezing rain warnings may be needed in some areas as this event draws closer.”

Strong winds of up to 80 kilometres an hour are expected on Sunday morning.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” the advisory continued.

Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips says the weather today could break multiple records.

Phillips said the rainfall record for Jan. 11 is around 25 millimetres and the high temperature record is 11.7 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 11 C on Saturday.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning Saturday afternoon.

The agency is asking residents in the region to exercise extreme caution around all bodies of water and avoid driving on flooded roadways in low-lying areas and underpasses.

"Due to saturated conditions and heavy rainfall, rivers within the GTA will be experiencing higher flows and water levels, resulting in hazardous conditions. Flooding is occurring in the Winston Churchill and Mayfield area in Brampton, on the roads in the core of Woodbridge in Vaughan," the advisory read, adding that high waves are possible along Lake Ontario's shoreline.

"The water levels in some of TRCA’s watercourses are still rising and have yet to peak in all of TRCA’s watersheds, including the Humber and Don River."

Flooding causes road closures, power outages

City crews will be available around-the-clock to respond to flooding calls along with members of the forestry department, which will be on standby to deal with fallen trees and branches knocked down by strong winds.

Transportation Services staff will be assisting in the city's storm response by monitoring road conditions and clearing catch basins and debris off of roadways.

Several roads in the city have been closed due to flooding.

High water from Don River is causing flooding on lower Bayview near Pottery Rd. Crews closing the roadway in that area for safety. Please avoid. Crews continuing to patrol the area and watching DVP closely. pic.twitter.com/WAih6nzM37 — TO Transportation (@TO_Transport) January 11, 2020

The rain has also caused flooding in York and Durham Region, resulting to road closures.

19th Ave @myRichmondHill is closed from Leslie St to Bayview Ave due to flooding #onYRRoads — York Region (@YorkRegionGovt) January 11, 2020

Road closure: Baseline Road between Hunt Road and Spry Avenue is closed due to flooding. Please avoid the area. — Clarington Fire (@clarchief) January 11, 2020

Road closure due to severe rain and flooding : Georgina - Old Homestead between the Queensway N and Woodbine Ave. City of Vaughan - Avoid area of dead end of Broda / Hwy 27 -stay away from high and fast moving river . Drive safely . *LD — YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) January 11, 2020

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 Toronto Hydro customers are experience power outage due to the weather.

About 780 customers in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland and 1400 customers in the area of Islignton and Highway 401 are without power.

Toronto Hydro says crews are on the scene making repairs. They expect power to be back by midnight.