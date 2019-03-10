

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The GTA is set to see some wet and windy weather today.

Milder temperatures are in the forecast, but a rainy day is expected as a Colorado low tracks through the province.

Much of the GTA was under a freezing rain warning early this morning, however that warning ended as warmer temperatures moved in across the region.

While the freezing rain warning is over, a special weather statement remains in effect for much of the region due to the possibility of strong winds.

“Southwest winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h will develop this morning into this afternoon,” Environment Canada said. “The strongest winds are expected over the higher terrain of the Dundalk Highlands and along the shores of Lake Huron and eastern Lake Ontario.”

The weather agency said that the wind could bring down branches, causing power outages.

While it could be wet and windy, the city is set to see one of the warmest days in some time, with a high of 6 C expected this afternoon.