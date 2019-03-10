

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The Greater Toronto Area experienced some wet and windy weather on Sunday.

Milder temperatures hit the region, but a rainy day was on tap as a Colorado low moved through the province.

Much of the GTA was under a freezing rain warning early in the morning, however that warning ended as warmer temperatures moved in across the region.

While the freezing rain warning is over, many surfaces around the city remain slippery and many waterways could be swollen as ice and snow melt.

“All rivers within the GTA may experience higher flows and water levels, resulting in potential flooding and hazardous conditions, especially behind bridges and culverts where ice jams are present,” the Toronto and Region Conservation Area said in a statement Saturday.

“Ponding may occur in low-lying areas. The combination of slippery and unstable banks could create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water body. All shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered hazardous.

A special weather statement was in effect for much of the region due to the possibility of strong winds but it has since been lifted.

“Southwest winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h will develop this morning into this afternoon,” Environment Canada said. “The strongest winds are expected over the higher terrain of the Dundalk Highlands and along the shores of Lake Huron and eastern Lake Ontario.”

The weather agency said that the wind could bring down branches, causing power outages.