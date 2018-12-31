

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





If you’re heading out to celebrate New Year’s Eve tonight, you might want to take an umbrella with you.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and most of the GTA advising that rain is expected to last past midnight.

“Rain is expected for the remainder of this afternoon and into the evening before tapering to scattered showers later this evening,” the weather agency said in its statement.

Some areas could see up to 25 millimeters of rain, Environment Canada said.

The agency warned that those venturing out tonight should use extra caution in light of the rain.

“Drivers and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution in the rain and darkness this evening,” the statement said.

While Toronto will be wet, the temperature is expected to be relatively mild, with a high of 9 C this evening. However the temperature is expected to dip overnight, feeling more like -7 with the wind chill.

Those looking to skip the wet roads altogether could take advantage of free rides on the TTC. In partnership with Corby Spirit and Wine, the TTC is offering free rides from 7 p.m. tonight through 7 a.m. on Jan. 1. Subway service will also run later than usual. The last northbound trains will leave Union Station at around 3:30 a.m.

Full TTC details for New Year’s Eve can be found on the TTC’s website.