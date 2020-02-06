

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Salt trucks are out across the city this morning as a winter weather system moves through Toronto.

A special weather statement is in effect for the GTA today with light snow in the forecast throughout the day.

Some freezing drizzle is also possible in the city today, according to Environment Canada.

“Given the timing of the snow, the morning commute as well as the afternoon or evening commute are likely to be impacted,” Environment Canada said in its weather advisory.

Light snow is possible tonight and tomorrow morning.

Between five and 10 centimetres of accumulation is expected in most areas, the national weather agency said, but snowfall warnings are not anticipated.

The City of Toronto confirms that salting operations are currently underway.

"We were out salting early this morning. We had two rounds of salt on our expressways, main arterial roadways, collector roads. We’ve also deployed our local road neighbourhood salt trucks and now… we’ve had the sidewalk machines out," Mark Mills, Toronto's superintendent of road operations, told CP24 early Thursday morning.

"Unfortunately this storm looks like it is going to affect the (morning) and (evening) commute so expect slower than usual commute times... If you can take public transit, maybe consider that."

He said the city has 200 salt trucks, 300 sidewalk plows, and 600 road plows that are available during the winter season.

"We also have the availability of 1,500 staff. We are well resourced, we have a lot of equipment so whatever mother nature throws at us, we will be able to react accordingly," Mills added.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed that officers responded to about 50 collisions on GTA highways overnight.

He said while the numbers have decreased this morning, there are still about a dozen collisions on the go.

The snow is expected to end on Friday afternoon as colder temperatures move in.

Toronto will see a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with a high of -7 C.