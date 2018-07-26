

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto saw large hail and sweeping walls of rain on Thursday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the cities of Toronto and Hamilton, as well as the regions of Halton, Peel, York, and Durham.

Thunderstorms arrived as expected at about 4 p.m. and brought large hail, wind gusts, lighting and waves of rain.

“Isolated damaging wind gusts may occur with some of these storms. Small hail, torrential downpours, and frequent lightning may also be associated,” Environment Canada’s weather advisory read.

Environment Canada ended its warning for the City of Toronto at 5:08 p.m.

Toronto will see a high of 29 C on Thursday but the temperature will feel closer to 37 when factoring in the humidex.

Thunderstorms are possible in the city on Friday and rain is in the forecast all weekend.