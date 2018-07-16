

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Parts of the Greater Toronto Area are now in the clear after active weather struck on Monday.

Environment Canada cleared a series of severe thunderstorm warnings and watches on Monday night for the City of Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Newmarket, Georgina, Hamilton, and the regions of Halton and Peel after rain, thunder and lightning hit the region.

“Scattered thunderstorms will affect the region today. Some of these thunderstorms may be severe with torrential rain, damaging wind gusts, and large hail possible. The severe weather threat will diminish this evening,” the national weather agency said in its advisory Monday morning.

Environment Canada’s weather advisory also warned of the damage that can occur during severe conditions.

“Fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle away. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” Environment Canada said.

“Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.”

Many parts of southern Ontario, including Toronto, remain under a heat warning issued by Environment Canada on Saturday.

The City of Toronto also issued its own warning over the weekend following prolonged heat and humidity.

Toronto will likely see a high of 31 C Monday with humidex values approaching 40. Thunderstorms are also possible in the city this afternoon.

Cooler temperatures are expected later this week when the humidity dissipates.

Wednesday will see a high of 25 C and a high of 27 C is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.